49ers vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16 Thursday Night Football

The NFL opens Week 16 with the Tennessee Titans hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network, which means we’ll get inactives at approximately 6:50 p.m.

We don’t know all the inactives yet, but the injury report gives us a good idea of a sizable chunk of the names. We’ll get the full list of inactives when they’re live, but for now, here’s what the injury report tells us.

The 49ers ruled out linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) on Wednesday afternoon. Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow) was listed as questionable on Wednesday, so that will be one to keep an eye on this evening.

The Titans ruled out four players due to injury and had nobody else on their final injury report. The four players not playing on Thursday are offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (back), linebacker David Long (hamstring), defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee), and guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder, illness).

Tennessee also has offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and cornerback Elijah Molden on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Neither counts toward a roster spot while on that list and thus will not show up on the game-day inactives report.