T-Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns placed in health and safety protocols

Another superstar goes into COVID protocols.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to a play against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on December 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 111-105.&nbsp; Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced prior to Thursday’s game vs. the Utah Jazz. KAT won’t play along with Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Patrick Beverley and a slew of other Timberwolves’ players heading into the Christmas break.

So KAT is another big name off the Thursday night slate. D’Angelo Russell is questionable to play but went through shootaround and should be back. If that’s the case, he’ll be a strong GPP play at $8,000. Naz Reid ($4,200) has a chance to be a great play if he’s able to go. If neither Reid or Towns plays, then I guess we have to look at Nathan Knight ($3,000) at min-price.

