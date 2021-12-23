T-Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns placed in health and safety protocols

Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced prior to Thursday’s game vs. the Utah Jazz. KAT won’t play along with Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Patrick Beverley and a slew of other Timberwolves’ players heading into the Christmas break.

So KAT is another big name off the Thursday night slate. D’Angelo Russell is questionable to play but went through shootaround and should be back. If that’s the case, he’ll be a strong GPP play at $8,000. Naz Reid ($4,200) has a chance to be a great play if he’s able to go. If neither Reid or Towns plays, then I guess we have to look at Nathan Knight ($3,000) at min-price.