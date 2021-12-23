James Robinson downgraded to DNP on Thursday for Week 16

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson didn’t practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. He was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday, so this is of some concern, but could also be load management, which Robinson likely needs. Friday will be the true test to see if he’s ready to go in a good matchup with the Jets.

Carlos Hyde was put on injured reserve, so the Jaguars really don’t have a true backup running back. Tavon Austin and Dare Ogunbowale, who are more receiving backs than between the tackle backs like Robinson and Hyde. If they call a bigger back up from the practice squad, that would probably be bad news for Robinson’s chances to play.

Fantasy football implications

At this point it’s really tough to know if Robinson is just getting rest for his knee injury or not, but the odds are likely in favor of him playing still. If he can’t go, there isn’t anyone on the Jaguars worth starting in your fantasy playoffs.