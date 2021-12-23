Austin Ekeler tells Dawson Knox to pick up one of his backups suggesting he won’t come off COVID list

Some NFL players have no interest in fantasy football and others have proven to be big fans. We can count Austin Ekeler in the latter camp, as he has his own fantasy football show in connection with Yahoo!

On Thursday, Ekeler provided some key advice to guest Dawson Knox and a whole host of fantasy managers. Knox talked about playing fantasy football and that he had Ekeler on his roster. The Chargers lead back reminded Knox that he is on the COVID-19 list and seemed to suggest he won’t be available this weekend when the Chargers travel to face the Houston Texans.

Ekeler told Knox he should pick up his backup Justin Jackson and if Jackson isn’t available, then pick up third string back Joshua Kelley. If you have Ekeler in your league, there’s a good chance Jackson and Kelley are both available. In ESPN leagues, Jackson is rostered in only 12.3% of leagues. Grab Jackson ASAP!