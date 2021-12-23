Hawai’i withdraws from Easy Post Hawai’i Bowl due COVID-19 outbreak

The 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl is officially off. Hawai’i was scheduled to face Memphis on Christmas Eve, but the game has been canceled. Hawai’i announced on Thursday evening that they are unable to play due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The athletic department released the following statements:

Head coach Todd Graham: “We are disappointed our season has to end this way. As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.”

Athletics Director David Matlin: “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawai’i. We are disappointed we can’t compete on the football field.”