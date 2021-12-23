Deebo Samuel down on his knees after big fourth quarter gain in Week 16

UPDATE: Samuel returned for the final play of the game so he would appear to be fine. We’ll see what the Week 17 injury report shows us.

The San Francisco 49ers got a huge play from wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. Samuel caught a short pass and turned it into a 56-yard gain to set up a first and goal. The 49ers are trailing by a touchdown, so that big gain was key.

However, it might have come at a cost. Samuel was down on his knees after the play. Trainers came out to help him and it might just be a matter of catching his breath after a big play. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but as Jennifer Chan noted, he was in a similar position on the ground as when he previously injured his groin. He has gone into the blue medical tent and this will be something to watch.