Is Klay Thompson playing for the Warriors on Christmas Day?

We’re getting close to the long-awaited return of SG Klay Thompson, who has missed the past two seasons due to two major injuries — a torn ACL and torn Achilles. The Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. ET and Thompson has been nearing a return to the lineup for some time now. We know when Klay is going to be back but is it on Christmas Day? let’s take a look.

Klay Thompson injury update: Christmas Day

No. Thompson won’t be playing for the Warriors on X-Mas against the Suns. Instead, the Dubs are targeting some time in early 2022 for Thompson’s return, per reports. A concrete return date has not been set but the tentative date set is Jan. 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Just looking at ticket prices for the game will tell you everything you need to know. There’s a chance the date could change after the Warriors officially announce something. For now, Thompson won’t be back on Christmas, sorry.

The Warriors have done a fine job this season without Thompson. Stephen Curry is the favorite to win NBA MVP. The Warriors have been competing with the Suns for the top seed in the West early on. C James Wiseman is also close to returning. Draymond Green is favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year again. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are much improved. Golden State has all the makings of going on another title run and potentially starting another stretch of dominance in the NBA.