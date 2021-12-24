Is Luka Doncic playing on NBA Christmas Day?

The Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz in the final game on the Christmas Day slate on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. All-Star Luka Doncic had entered this week dealing with an ankle injury. On top of that, the Mavs had to place the guard into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Needless to say, his status is up in the air for Christmas Day. Let’s take a look at the latest updates for Doncic.

Luka Doncic injury update: Christmas Day

As of now, it would appear unlikely Doncic is cleared of protocols and able to play. Even if he were to clear, the ankle still isn’t 100 percent, so that could factor in. There’s no chance the Mavericks would simply roll Doncic out on X-Mas just to please fans and the NBA. So with that, expect no Doncic for Dallas against Utah.

Jalen Brunson has stepped up in the absence of Doncic and will continue to start at PG. The Mavericks could also be without Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis, who is questionable to play due to a toe injury. Dallas isn’t the only team dealing with injuries and players in COVID-19 protocols, so this will be the norm on Christmas Day.