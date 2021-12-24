Is Anthony Davis playing on Christmas Day for Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers PF Anthony Davis has been sidelined due to a sprained MCL suffered last Friday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. As a result, he’s been out of the lineup for Los Angeles, which heads into NBA Christmas Day with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. We go over AD’s lineup status for the game.

Anthony Davis injury updates: Christmas Day

Davis won’t be playing for the Lakers on Christmas Day, unfortunately. When the Lakers announced the news AD had suffered a sprained MCL, he was given a four-week timeline before being re-evaluated. That would mean the earliest AD can return is some time in early-mid January. The Lakers will likely take their time bringing Davis back. We’ve seen him injured before during his tenure in L.A. and usually the front office and staff are cautious.

So with AD out on Christmas, that means we’ll only see LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as far as All-Stars are concerned on LA. We also could see plenty of Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza. The Lakers had a bit of a COVID outbreak with Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker missing games. All three have cleared protocols and will play on Christmas Day.