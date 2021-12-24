A Christmas Story live stream: How to watch the 24-hour TBS/TNT marathon via live online stream

The holiday season has arrived and that means it is once again time for “24 Hours of A Christmas Story.” The classic Christmas movie has been airing on TBS and/or TNT for 24 years now, dating back to 1997, and it’s back for another marathon in 2021.

After alternating between TBS and TNT in different years, both channels have aired it each year since 2017. This year, TBS will kick off its marathon at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and run until 8 p.m. on Christmas night. TNT will follow with a marathon at 9 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and run until 9 p.m. on Christmas night. When it goes to commercial, you can flip back and forth to different parts of the movie!

If you won’t be in front of a television, you can watch the marathon via live stream at WatchTBS and WatchTNT. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the movie. If you’d rather watch it without the commercials, it is also available on HBO Max and Hulu.

Ted Turner purchased the rights to A Christmas Story in 1985 when he bought the MGM studio. He sold the studio less than a year later, but he retained ownership of MGM’s film library. Turner started airing it one or two times a year and slowly increased it until launching the marathon in 1997.