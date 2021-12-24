Colts vs. Cardinals game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

Week 15 results couldn’t have gone more differently for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Led by Jonathan Taylor, the Colts ran over the New England Patriots, putting themselves into the upper echelon of AFC teams. The Cardinals, after jumping out to a 10-2 record, the Cardinals lost for the second week in a row, but this time they lost to the, gulp, Detroit Lions.

Arizona is just 3-3 at home this season, and they have to be a little nervous about coming down too soon from an early-season high. This would certainly be a good week for Arizona to remind the rest of the league that they demand to be taken seriously with the playoffs right around the corner. The Colts are underdogs in this one, but as well as they’re playing lately, that’s a tough bet to take. Kickoff for this one is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-Cardinals matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Cardinals Week 16 odds

Spread: Cardinals -1

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Colts +100, Cardinals -120

Our picks for Colts vs. Cardinals

Pick against the spread: Colts +1

There might be some hot hand bias here, but if the Patriots can’t stop Jonathan Taylor, who can? The Colts have covered in each of their last five road games, and the Cardinals have lost each of their last three home games.

Over/under: Over 49

Eight of the Cardinals last 12 home games have hit the over. This, of course, depends on the Cardinals offense finding its way again. They were blanked in all four trips they made to the red zone in last week’s loss to the Lions. But prior to that game, they scoring pretty well, and they’re still averaging 27 points per game this season.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

