Rams vs. Vikings game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

Having survived their COVID outbreak last week with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams embark on a two-game road trip with the NFC West title still within reach. Their first stop is in the Land of Lakes for a game against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that’s managing to stay relevant in the playoff picture despite some head-scratching games.

The Vikings are coming off a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears, in which Kirk Cousins and company put up a season-low 193 yards of offense. And they won’t have Dalvin Cook this week either. It’s going to be a tough one for the Vikings, but they’ve risen to the occasion before, winning each of their last three against teams with a winning record. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Vikings matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Vikings Week 16 odds

Spread: Rams -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Rams -190, Vikings +160

Our picks for Rams vs. Vikings

Pick against the spread: Rams -3.5

The Rams are just 7-7 against the spread this season, while the Vikings enjoy a slightly better record at 8-6. Minnesota’s actually done pretty well against winning teams lately too, winning each of their last three against teams with a winning record. But without Dalvin Cook, the Vikings are going to be down a key player. Plus, the Rams have been playing pretty well lately, winning each of their last three.

Over/under: Under 49

Five of the Rams’ last six December games have gone under. And with the way each of these defenses are playing, along with Minnesota being without Cook this week, the under feels like a safer bet here.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

