Bills vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

After an error filled loss last week to the Colts that surely left Bill Belichick in a sour mood, more than usual, the New England Patriots are back home this week for a rematch with the Buffalo Bills that could determine the AFC East title.

The last time these two teams met, back in Week 13, the Patriots held the Bills to just 230 yards of offense on the way to a 14-10 win for New England. The Patriots only put up 241 yards in that one, 222 of those on the ground as they dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Colts snapped their two-game skid with a win over the Panthers last week, but beating the Patriots will be a much taller order. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Patriots matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots Week 16 odds

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills +115, Patriots -135

Our picks for Bills vs. Patriots

Pick against the spread: Patriots -2.5

The Bills have failed to cover in six of their last nine games. With the AFC East title on the line and the Patriots coming off a mistake-plagued loss to the Colts last week, this feels like one of those games where Bill Belichick will have things wired pretty tight.

Over/under: Under 43.5

The last time these two teams played there were a total of 24 points on the board when it ended. The Patriots put a cap on Buffalo’s offense in that one, controlling the line of scrimmage. Expect a similar playbook this week.

Preferred player prop: Josh Allen under 246.5 passing yards (-115)

You have to go all the way back to Week 6 for the last time the Patriots allowed an opponent to pass for more than 247 yards. Even in last week’s loss, the Colts managed less than 300 total yards and just 49 on the ground.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.