Jaguars vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

There are a lot of good games on tap this week. This is not one of them, at least not in the traditional sense of two playoff contenders slugging it out for postseason positioning. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are somewhat evenly matched, at least. When it comes to points scored, the Jaguars have the league’s worst offense, and the Jets have the league’s worst defense. Flip it around, and the Jaguars have the 27th ranked defense, while the Jets have the NFL’s 27th ranked offense. This might be one of the ugliest games of the season, and that’s part of what makes it kind of appealing in a weird, twisted way. Kickoff for this must-see contest is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Jets matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Jets Week 16 odds

Spread: pk

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -110, Jets -110

Our picks for Jaguars vs. Jets

Pick against the spread: Jets to win

The Jaguars have yet to win a road game this season. They lost to the Texans last week, so what else do you really need to know here? As similar as these two teams are, the Jets might look more like the ‘72 Dolphins for 60 minutes in this one.

Over/under: Over 41.5

Shootout, slop fest, whatever you want to call it ... eight of Jacksonville’s last nine game have gone under, but without much defense on either side here, it shouldn’t be a stretch for either team to put up a few more points than usual.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.