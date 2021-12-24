Broncos vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

Last week was a rare good one for the Las Vegas Raiders. They managed to snap a two-game skid with a win over the Browns, barely. The Raiders let a 10-point lead evaporate in that one, using a last-minute field goal to scratch out the victory. That came against a Browns team fielding mostly backups thanks to a COVID outbreak.

They won’t have COVID on their side this week when they play host to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are coming off a narrow loss to the Bengals last week, and they can again thank their stagnant, dull offense for that. The Broncos are a narrow favorite, and that makes the most sense given how much worse things are going for the Raiders this season. Kickoff for this one is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Raiders matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Week 16 odds

Spread: Broncos -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Broncos -110, Raiders -110

Our picks for Broncos vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: Broncos -1

The Broncos defense is the only thing giving that team a chance week after week. They allowed just 249 yards to the Bengals last week, and that seems like a massive hurdle given how poorly the Raiders are playing lately.

Over/under: Under 41

Each of the Broncos last 11 road games against AFC teams have gone under. Given Denver’s effective defense and the Raiders’ struggles putting points on the board, not to mention the Broncos’ stagnant offense, everything points to the under here.

