Bears vs. Seahawks game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The playoffs are out of the question for both the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks, but we’ve known that for awhile now. Still, each squad is looking for signs of progress, so that they can at least finish the year with something to build on for 2022. This week, it’s most likely going to be Seattle that can take away one more win with the season winding down.

The Seahawks lost to the Rams last week, snapping a brief two-game winning streak. The Bears somehow managed to roll up nearly 400 yards offense while converting just two first downs and scoring a meager nine points in a loss to the Vikings. But for as rough as its been lately for both teams, this one looks a lot more favorable for the Seahawks. Kickoff for this game is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Seahawks matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Seahawks Week 16 odds

Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bears +225, Seahawks -280

Our picks for Bears vs. Seahawks

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -6.5

The favorites have covered in 14 of the Bears’ last 17 games. Seattle just has more firepower to roll past Chicago in this one.

Over/under: Under 43

Points are hard to come by for the Bears, as they’re averaging 17.1 per game this season. It’s not been particularly easy for Seattle to score either; 10 of their last 12 games have gone under.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.