Bucs vs. Panthers game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

After an ugly loss to the Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get the chance to bounce back with a soft landing this week in a game against the Carolina Panthers. Last week’s 9-0 loss was the first time Tom Brady’s been shutout since 2006.

The Panthers started strong, winning their first three, but since then, Carolina is 2-9. Even against a Buccaneers team plagued with injuries to key players, it’s going to be difficult for Carolina to win or even cover the double-digit spread they’re facing this week. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bucs-Panthers matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Panthers Week 16 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -10

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -450, Panthers +340

Our picks for Bucs vs. Panthers

Pick against the spread: Bucs -10

Yes, that’s a tough spread with Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette out this week and Mike Evans looking iffy, but the Panthers have failed to cover in each of their nine losses. The Bucs have covered in four of their last five against Carolina.

Over/under: Under 42.5

With so many offensive players on the shelf for Tampa Bay and Carolina’s offense less than 20 points per game this season, it’s hard to see this one with a big point total.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.