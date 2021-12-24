Giants vs. Eagles game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

If the New York Giants were an emoji, they’d be the little sad face that people put on a Facebook post about something sad happening at Christmas. Having lost three straight, Big Blue was, as of Thursday, still decided between Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon as their starting quarterback. You have to go all the way back to Week 12 to find the Giants last win, and that one just so happened to come against the Eagles. But believe it or not, that was a much better Giants team, and the Eagles are healthier now and running the ball incredibly well. The good news for New York football fans is that the season is almost over. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Eagles matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Eagles Week 16 odds

Spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Giants +290, Eagles -380

Our picks for Giants vs. Eagles

Pick against the spread: Eagles -10

The Giants have actually covered the spread in 13 of their last 15 games against NFC opponents, and they even beat the Eagles back in Week 12. But they weren’t trying to decide between Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm as their starting quarterback for those games. And they had Daniel Jones under center for the last one against Philly.

Over/under: Under 40.5

Seven of the Giants last eight have gone under, and it’s easy to see why. The Eagles can certainly do their part to put up some points against this defense, but the Giants are going to have a tough time doing enough on their end to hit the over.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

