What sports play on Christmas Eve?

The holiday season is upon us and Friday’s Christmas Eve will be one of the quieter days of the 2021 sports calendar. Part of that is planned and part of that is due to COVID-19. There will be sports, but you might have to dig a little deeper for some of the events.

The NBA has a scheduled day off. The NHL has shut down through the weekend due to COVID-19. College basketball has the day off while also dealing with a host of COVID-19 issues. And the NFL will have two games on Christmas but none on Christmas Eve.

The most significant game of the day in the United States is the Hawai’i Bowl. The college football bowl game will feature the Memphis Tigers facing the Hawai’i Warriors at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Tigers are a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

You need to go outside the US to find additional sports. In the soccer world, the Indiana Super League has a match between Odisha FC and FC Goa while the Zambian Super League has the Prison Leopards facing Zesco United and the Kabwe Warriors facing Zanaco.

We’ll keep an eye on the sportsbook for any other Friday odds. It’s a quiet day, so maybe it’s a chance to take a break and gear up for the NFL home stretch.