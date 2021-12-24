Will Kevin Durant, James Harden play on Christmas Day vs. Lakers?

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Friday that G James Harden will play on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET. The team cleared Harden from the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday along with G Jevon Carter. We’re still awaiting word on the status of Kevin Durant, who remains in health and safety protocols as of Friday morning. KD has a shot to return for the game but will need to register negative tests within the next 24 hours in order to clear. We go over the status of KD and Harden heading into Christmas Day.

Will Kevin Durant play on Christmas Day?

We already know Harden is back. The Nets are starting to clear players, so it looks like there’s a chance we get some type of update on Christmas Eve as opposed to Saturday, which may be too late for KD to return. Even so, the Nets appear to have most of their players back from protocols heading into the game. Let’s take a look at their full roster.

James Harden

Patty Mills

Jevon Carter

DeAndre’ Bembry

Blake Griffin

Paul Millsap

Nic Claxton

Shaq Harrison

Wenyen Gabriel

James Ennis

Langston Galloway