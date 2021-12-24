How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 19

While COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the UK and the Premier League, the league continues on with Matchday 19 as seven games are still set to take place on Boxing Day. The match slate rounds out with Newcastle United v. Manchester United on Monday the 27th. Two games have already been postponed this week, as Liverpool v. Leeds United and Wolverhampton v. Watford were called off due to COVID-19 hardships within the Leeds and Watford camps.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Manchester City is set to host ninth-place Leicester City on Boxing Day, with kickoff at 10:00 a.m. ET. The game will be available to stream on Peacock. Leicester is looking for an upset as they’ve only won twice in their last seven matches, but most recently knocked off Newcastle with a commanding 4-0 score line. It’s a tall order, though, given that Man City have only lost twice this year, and are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. Funny enough, their last game was also a 4-0 beating of Newcastle. City leads the league and has been on top of the table for several weeks now, with Liverpool and Chelsea both chasing down the defending EPL champions.

Speaking of Chelsea, the Blues will travel to Birmingham to face off against 10th-place Aston Villa in another Boxing Day showdown. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, and the match will be broadcast on NBC Sports and streamed on Peacock. Villa have won four of their last six matches, most recently taking down Norwich with a 2-0 score. They’ve been floating around the middle of the table all season, falling as low as 16th place, but have been able to slowly climb their way back up with a decent run of form. They’ll have a tough time against a solid Chelsea side, who have only lost once in their last 12 matches. Chelsea have logged two straight draws, though, with a 1-1 outing against Everton followed by a scoreless draw with Wovlerhampton. They’ll look to get back on track at Villa Park.

EPL Matchday 19 schedule

Sunday, December 26

Burnley v. Everton, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports

Manchester City v. Leicester City, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Norwich City v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET, USA/Universo/Telemundo

West Ham United v. Southampton, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports/Universo/Telemundo

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Brentford, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports/Universo

Monday, December 27

Newcastle United v. Manchester United, 3 p.m. ET, USA/Universo