Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 19

The English Premier League is over halfway through the season as we enter Matchday 19, and we’re starting to get a clear picture of who the favorites are and who’s in danger of being relegated. While plenty of matches have already been postponed due to COVID-19 struggles, the majority are still taking place as teams are still fighting for better positioning heading into the new year.

Manchester City are the frontrunners to win the league right now, sitting at the top of the table with 44 points. They started the season off with a 1-0 loss to Tottenham, but have only lost one other game since then, winning 14 in the process. They finally climbed up to the top of the table after a 3-1 win over Watford on Matchday 15. Bernardo Silva leads the team in scoring with seven goals, while Gabriel Jesus has notched seven assists on the season. They are -300 to win the league title this season at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liverpool and Chelsea aren’t far behind City, though, as Liverpool is just three points behind while Chelsea trails by six. Each team has played 18 matches, and it looks like it’s set to be a close race for the title. Liverpool is +300 to win the title and Chelsea is +1100.

On the other end of the spectrum, several teams are in early danger of relegation, as Norwich and Newcastle are both sitting on just 10 points. Watford and Burnley are also struggling to climb up from the bottom, with Watford on 13 points and Burnley with just 11. Each team will hope to steal some points in the coming weeks and find their way up the table.

Norwich and Watford are both newly-promoted teams this season who just spent a year in the EFL Championship. They were promoted with Brentford, who are enjoying their first-ever season in the top flight and currently sit in 12th place. Norwich is the favorite to be relegated at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at -500. Newcastle is -190, Watford is -120, and Burnley is -110.