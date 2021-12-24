How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for December 24th episode

Get your eggnog ready as WWE Smackdown returns to your tv screens with a special Christmas Eve episode tonight. This episode was taped following last Friday’s show from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, so beware of spoilers.

Shows like these at the peak of the holiday season are generally light, but we’ll get a few important things on tonight’s show. The Day 1 pay-per-view is in eight days, so they’ll most likely wrap up the build on next week’s show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The biggest story coming out of last week was the main event segment where Paul Heyman was officially fired by Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The special counsel bluntly told the Tribal Chief that he was trying to protect him from Brock Lesnar, prompting Reigns to relieve the manager of his duties and put him down with a superman punch. In what will probably be a taped interview, Heyman will speak for the first time since his dismissal.

On tap for the actual show will be a title match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship between Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm. The two have gone back and forth over the past several weeks and the young upstart will finally get a shot at the Queen.

Also on the show, we’ll have a 12-man gauntlet match where the winner will become the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. We’ll also have a “Miracle on 34th Street Fight” featuring Drew McIntyre and the New Day taking on Madcap Moss and the Usos.