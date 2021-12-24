Full card for WWE’s 2021 Day 1 PPV

The WWE returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET with Day 1 coming live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

That’s right, the WWE is ringing in 2022 with a ppv on New Year’s Day, the first time that they’ve ever held a special show like this on the holiday. They’ve put a lot of hype around the event, from Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young officially announcing the show in July to Atlanta based rap group Migos being scheduled to appear at the event. It also ties into the company’s initiative to put their bigger ppvs on Saturday — something we’ll see plenty of throughout the year.

As for the card itself, we should get a decent amount of matches that will end some feuds and serve as the next chapter for others. Remember, we still have the Royal Rumble at the end of January so a lot of what happens at Day 1 will tie into that behemoth of a show. The main event in all likelihood will be the Universal Championship matchup between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

2022 Day 1 full card*

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin)

*Card subject to change