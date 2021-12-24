NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 16 if you are a Dallas Cowboys fan

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in the playoffs. The Cowboys clinched a playoff berth on Thursday evening after the 49ers lost to the Titans. Now Dallas heads into Sunday looking to clinch the NFC East title.

Dallas is 10-4 and holds a three-game lead in the division. They can clinch the NFC East with a win or Eagles loss or tie. There is also a strength of victory tiebreaker option if the Cowboys lose and the Eagles win, but that gets into complicated math.

The Cowboys are all but guaranteed a top four seed, and now they are looking to fight for the top seed in the conference. The Packers are 11-3 and have a one game lead on the Cowboys, Bucs, and Cardinals for the top seed. Dallas holds the tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and Arizona thanks to conference win percentage.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers odds on claiming the No. 1 seed and the Cowboys are +500. That gives them an implied probability of 16.67% for claiming the top seed. The Packers have the best odds at -330, which is an implied probability of 76.74%.

If you are a Cowboys fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of claiming the No. 1 seed.

These three are all quite simple. Cowboys fans are rooting for Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Carolina. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are 7.5-point favorites over the Browns, the Cardinals are one-point favorites over the Colts, and the Bucs are 9.5-point favorites over the Panthers.

The Rams are tied with the Cardinals at 10-4 but lose the divisional tiebreaker. LA could still end up on top in the division, so Cowboys fans will be rooting for the Vikings. LA is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

On the off chance the Cowboys have a monumental collapse these final three weeks, might as well root for the Eagles to lose and help them clinch the division. Philadelphia is a ten-point favorites/underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.