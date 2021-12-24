NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 16 if you are a Green Bay Packers fan

The Green Bay Packers have clinched the NFC North and are once again playoff-bound. Over their last three games they are playing for playoff seeding and heading into Week 16 they sit atop the entire NFC as the No. 1 seed. Keep in mind that the No. 1 seed gets a very important bye week in the first round of the playoffs which could mean much-needed rest for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers take on the Cleveland Browns in the first game of the Christmas Day doubleheader on Saturday.

The Packers are 11-3 and they have a one-game lead in the NFC over the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams. The good news is that the Packers control their own destiny, and the bad news is that if they do slip up, there are four teams right on their heels ready to take that 1 seed.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Packers with -330 odds to retain the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs which gives an implied probability of 76.74%. They also are +200 odds to win the NFC which has an implied probability of 33.33%.

If you are a Packers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

The Colts and Cardinals meet in the second game of the Christmas Day doubleheader on Saturday. The pick is easy here for Packer fans, you want the Colts to win seeing as they are in the AFC and you need the Cardinals to lose. That being said the Cardinals are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In a clash of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers. Reports are saying that both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold will see time under center for Carolina and that just spells disaster. Going to be hard for the Panthers to get a W here as the Bucs are 9.5 point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The NFC East is up for grabs, but Packers fans don’t necessarily care who wins that division. You have to be pulling hard for the Washington Football Team and they need the support as the Cowboys are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Finally, we head to a battle between the NFC West and the NFC North. The North is already locked up by the Packers, but you are going to have to don some Viking purple for this one if it doesn’t burn your skin. The Rams are tied with the Cardinals atop the NFC West, which means they’re in the hunt for the top seed. LA is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.