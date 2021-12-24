NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 16 if you are a Los Angeles Rams fan

Once Los Angeles Rams fans settle down from Matthew Stafford getting snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting, it is time to look around at the playoff standings. At the moment, the Rams have a 10-4 record and sit tied with the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West. So what do the Rams need to happen to make the playoffs?

Currently, the Rams are the 5-seed in the NFC playoffs with the Cardinals having the slight edge over them because of their having a better win percentage in division games. The Rams control their own destiny, kind of, in the sense that if they win out, they will be in the playoffs in some capacity. With both divisional games against the Cardinals done, Rams fans need to not only come through for their own team, but you have to be very anti-Arizona as well.

The Rams don’t have that great of a shot to earn the #1 seed with +1400 odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook with an implied probability of 6.67%. Los Angeles shouldn’t worry about that though as they just need a playoff berth. They have -10000 odds to make the playoffs or a 99.01% implied probability and they have +115 odds to win the division outright which is 46.51% odds. Other than winning their own game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, they could use some outside help to boost their odds.

If you are a Rams fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

The Colts and the Cardinals play in the second game of the Christmas Day doubleheader on Saturday. The Cardinals are a little banged up and missing some key players so the Colts have a chance to pull this one out. The Cardinals are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Packers are currently the 1 seed in the NFC and are favored to keep it as we get into the playoffs. They play the Browns in the first game of the Christmas Day doubleheader on Saturday. The Packers are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers in a clash of the NFC South. The Buccaneers are going to be missing some big names at receiver due to injury, but with the Panthers planning to employ a rotating door at quarterback between Cam Newton and Sam Darnold and this just favors the Bucs. The Bucs are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In a battle of the NFC East with a division title on the line for the Cowboys, you need to be backing the Washington Football Team. They will need your support too as the Cowboys are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.