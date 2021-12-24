NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 16 if you are a San Francisco 49ers fan

The San Francisco 49ers lost a tough one to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football to open Week 16. They had a 10-0 lead and seemed in control early, but A.J. Brown was too much for them and a pair of ugly Jimmy Garoppolo interceptions cost them in a 20-17 loss.

The 49ers remain one of the projected playoff teams, but that loss moves them in the wrong direction. They are 8-7 and sitting in sixth place in the overall NFC standings. They are a half game up on the Vikings, Eagles, and Saints heading into the weekend.

The 49ers are currently -225 to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook. That is an implied probability of 69.23%. By comparison, the Vikings are +200 to make the playoffs (implied probability: 33.33%), the Eagles are +125 (implied probability: 44.44%), and the Saints are +110 (implied probability: 47.62%).

If you are a 49ers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

The 49ers are eliminated from NFC West contention, but they could still secure a tie with both Arizona and LA. The Cardinals hold the tiebreaker on San Francisco, but the 49ers could still secure the tiebreaker over the Rams. That being said, it would only mean a move up of one spot in the playoff standings. A Vikings loss gives the 49ers some breathing room, so 49ers fans are rooting for LA this weekend. San Francisco does hold the tiebreaker edge over Minnesota if they end up tied.

The Vikings are field goal underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

These two are straight forward. The 49ers have the tiebreaker over both teams, but would like some breathing room. If they both lose, it sets up a potential clinching scenario for the 49ers in Week 17.

The Eagles are a 10-point favorite over the Giants and the Saints are a 1.5-point underdog against the Dolphins at DraftKings Sportsbook.