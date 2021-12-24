Are there any Christmas Bowl games?

There is nothing like the beauty of bowl season, and this year two college teams take to the legendary Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The stadium was opened in 1922, and has hosted everything from minor league baseball and MLB Spring Training, and also serves as the home field five Birmingham-area high schools.

This year the Georgia State Panthers (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) face the Ball State Cardinals (6-6, 4-4 MAC) as the only game on Xmas Day. GSU won three in a row to close out the 2021 season, starting with a 42-40 victory over Coastal Carolina that was one of the best wins in program history.

The Cardinals were still in the mix for a MAC title game appearance until back-to-back losses to Northern Illinois and Central Michigan ended their chances. They needed a 20-3 win over Buffalo on the last day of the season for bowl eligibility.

2021 Camellia Bowl info

Date: Christmas Day, December 25th

Kick off time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point favorites, with the total set at 51. GSU is -220 on the moneyline, making BSU a +180 underdog.