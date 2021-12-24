Jaguars place WR Laviska Shenault Jr. on COVID list ahead of Week 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed WR Laviska Shenault Jr. on the COVID/Reserve list on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 16 matchup vs. the New York Jets. The Jaguars also placed DE Josh Allen and OL Ben Bartch on the list and it appears all three are unlikely to play in the game on Sunday afternoon.

The Jags and Jets enter the matchup in a race to see who can finish worse in the NFL standings. Not having Viska and Allen for this game gives the Jags an advantage in that department.

With Viska out, we could see more targets funnel to the top 2 receivers: Marvin Jones Jr. and Laquon Treadwell. The latter had 9 targets in the Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans. The wild card who could end up seeing more work in the slot is veteran Tavon Austin, who had 3 targets against Houston but only finished with a catch. TE James O’Shaughnessey is also a candidate to see a few more looks with no Shenault.