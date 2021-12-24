Bills place Gabriel Davis on COVID-19 list in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills have a huge matchup in Week 16 against the New England Patriots, and it looks like they could be shorthanded. The team is placing wide receiver Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per Adam Schefter.

Davis was described in August as one “of the most vocal Buffalo Bills regarding their refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.” It’s unclear if his stance has changed, but if he remains unvaccinated, he won’t be available to play this Sunday, and his status for Week 17 is in question as well. If he is a close contact he can return after five days. If he is a positive and is not vaccinated, he cannot return for at least ten days.

Cole Beasley was also noted for his anti-vaccine stance in that August article and is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His is a positive test which means he will not be available this weekend against the Patriots.