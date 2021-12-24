LeBron James, Giannis, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Christmas Day

We’ve made it to NBA Christmas Day! It doesn’t really feel like the same holiday cheer, however. There are so many question marks heading into the 5-game slate on Saturday throughout the day. Players continue to be placed in health and safety protocols. We’ll see if a few key players can clear in order to return for the festivities. Below is the full injury report for Christmas Day.

NBA injury report, Christmas Day

Trae Young (protocols) OUT

Kevin Huerter (protocols) TBD

Clint Capela (protocols) TBD

Danilo Gallinari (protocols TBD

Cam Reddish (ankle) probable

The Hawks should get Reddish for this game and they’ll readily welcome him if he can go. Young, Huerter and Capela are sidelined with COVID issues, which is a huge dent in the team’s starting lineup. The two guards have been officially ruled out, and it doesn’t like Capela will be able to go either. The Hawks have a total of nine players in the league’s protocols.

Nerlens Noel (protocols) TBD

Miles McBride (protocols) TBD

Derrick Rose (ankle) OUT

RJ Barrett (conditioning) questionable

Rose is done for at least eight weeks. Noel and McBride look like they’ll be out Saturday but the Knicks did get some good news with RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin back in the mix. Barrett missed Thursday’s game due to rest, so his conditioning will be something to monitor for the Knicks. The Duke product is officially listed as questionable.

Josh Richardson (protocols) TBD

Grant Williams (protocols) TBD

Enes Freedom (protocols) TBD

Romeo Langford (protocols) questionable

Marcus Smart (hip) questionable

Aaron Nesmith (protocols) TBD

Al Horford (protocols) questionable

Boston has some COVID issues, but the players sidelined are rotation guys rather than the team’s superstars. Williams and Freedom do make the Celtics vulnerable in the frontcourt, while Richardson is a competent perimeter player on both ends of the floor. Smart would be a big loss if he doesn’t play through his hip injury, especially on defense.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (conditioning) Expected to play

Bobby Portis (protocols), expected to clear protocols

Wes Matthews (protocols) TBD

Donte DiVincenzo (protocols) questionable

The big question is whether Antetokounmpo will be able to play in this game. The Finals MVP is done with his quarantine period on Christmas Day and has cleared the league’s protocols, but his conditioning is now the question. Portis and Matthews are rotation players but the Bucks have dealt with absences well so far this season and should be okay for this game as well. The former is expected to clear protocols for Saturday’s game.

Andrew Wiggins (protocols) TBD

Jordan Poole (protocols) TBD

Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable

Damion Lee (protocols) TBD

Moses Moody (protocos) OUT

Wiggins and Poole are starters in Golden State’s championship-caliber rotation, while Lee is a useful rotation guy. It doesn’t seem like any player will be ready for this game, which means the Warriors will be undermanned against a Suns team at full strength.

Kevin Durant (protocols) OUT

LaMarcus Aldridge (protocols) OUT

Cam Thomas (protocols) OUT

Kyrie Irving (protocols) OUT

The Nets did get James Harden back for Christmas Day, so that’s a positive. However, it doesn’t look like Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving will be back for the showcase game against the Lakers. The Nets have seen a huge chunk of their rotation out with the COVID outbreak but at least they get one star back out of three.

LeBron James (abdominal) probable

Malik Monk (protocols) TBD

Avery Bradley (protocols) TBD

Austin Reaves (protocols) TBD

Kent Bazemore (protocols) TBD

Trevor Ariza (protocols) TBD

James is going to play, as he’s suited up in every game since his return despite this designation. Monk, Reaves and Bradley are rotation players the Lakers would like to have but they can survive without them. The big loss will be Davis, who is out with a MCL injury.

Luka Doncic (protocols) OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (toe) questionable

Maxi Kleber (protocols) TBD

Tim Hardaway Jr. (protocols) TBD

Doncic is listed as out, which is a massive setback for the Mavericks. Porzingis is questionable to play with a toe injury and if he’s ruled out, Dallas will be severely shorthanded in this contest. This could be a rough showing against a strong Utah team if both stars sit out.