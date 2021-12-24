Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play on Christmas Day vs. Celtics?

Update: Antetokounmpo has been cleared from the league’s protocols, and the forward will make a decision on whether he’ll take the floor against the Celtics based on his conditioning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he's expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 24, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day with one major piece of their championship lineup in question. Giannis Antetokounmpo, an MVP candidate and the reigning Finals MVP, has been sidelined due to the league’s health and safety protocols. He has been out for a while now, and there have been no updates on his status in general. It’s hard to know exactly what his status will be on Christmas Day.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play on Christmas Day?

It’s not looking great right now for Antetokounmpo, who has been out since December 15. Christmas Day would technically complete the 10-day quarantine period for the Greek Freak, who hasn’t been able to test out of the protocols so far. If Antetokounmpo is able to test out or completes the quarantine period successfully, he’ll give the Bucks a massive boost against the Celtics. His presence would shift the lines significantly for this game. His status will be worth monitoring until the opening tip.