NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Christmas Day

The Christmas Day NBA slate is here and it’s heavily lacking in cheer. COVID-19 has hit the League hard and we’re going to see plenty of players sit on X-Mas as a result. So the 5-game slate will have a ton of value plays riddled throughout the day. We’ll need to monitor news very carefully, but here are some options.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Nic Claxton, Nets, $4,500

We’re still awaiting word on whether or not Kevin Durant will play. The Brooklyn Nets could also clear a few other bigs, including LaMarcus Aldridge and James Johnson. If all three of those players sit, Claxton will be a good value play against the Los Angeles Lakers. Claxton has played over 20 minutes in the past three games. In the past two contests, he’s combined for 33 points with at least 27 fantasy points in each game. If Claxton can stay out of foul trouble, he’ll have a great shot at returning value.

Sterling Brown, Mavericks, $3,900

The Mavericks are another team ravaged by injuries and COVID-19. Chances are Luka Doncic (protocols/ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (toe) are both out again. If Porzingis sits, the Mavs have been using Brown as a small-ball big. Brown has a double-double in each of the past two games, playing a combined 70 minutes while adding 6 total assists in that span. Brown was up at $4,700 last game and dipped back down, but there’s a chance not much changes in terms of Dallas’ rotation.

Skylar Mays, Hawks, $3,400

Mays played 33 minutes in the Hawks’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. He scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and 3 assists for 35.75 fantasy points. We know that Trae Young is not expected to play, so Mays should end up starting again in the back court. How often do we get to play someone close to min-price who is a shoe-in for 30+ minutes? Don’t answer that question, it’s been more than you’d think lately. If Cam Reddish is out, that boosts Mays even more.