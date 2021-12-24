Tyler Lockett activated from COVID-19 list for Week 16 vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks got some good news Thursday night, as their No. 1 wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been removed from the COVID-19 list. Seattle’s offense hasn’t been right for much of the season, but Lockett has been the best part of their offense this season.

Lockett has caught 62 passes for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns so far this season, while D.K. Metcalf has been in a two month slump. Metcalf’s foot could be slowing him down, but there is no doubt that Lockett has been the spark of this offense when it’s moving the ball.

Fantasy football implications

Lockett was symptomatic with COVID-19, so he’s coming off an illness and hasn’t been practicing, so there is some reason to be wary. But the receivers coach did say he looked good in practice on Friday, so I’d start him unless you are extremely stacked at the position. And, he gets a pretty good matchup with a lackluster Bears pass defense to boot.