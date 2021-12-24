Jake Fromm to start for the Giants in Week 16 vs. Eagles

The New York Giants have decided to go with Jake Fromm as their starter against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Glannon had been getting the nod with Daniel Jones out and now on injured reserve with a neck injury. Unfortunately, Glennon wasn’t doing enough to not at least look at their other options. Fromm, also unfortunately, was their best option.

Fromm did look fine in relief of Glennon last week after the game was out of hand, but it’s difficult to judge him against a team just trying not to give up quick touchdowns. Giants fans will at least get a few minutes of hope for something better than Jones and Glennon.

Fantasy football implications

The Giants offense as a whole really can’t harbor much fantasy production, especially with Fromm at the helm. He can’t be much worse than Glennon, but there’s always a chance. I’d stay away from Giants players for fantasy if possible.