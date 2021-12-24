 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyler Huntley misses Friday practice with non-COVID 19 illness for Week 16

The Ravens still believe Huntley can play despite his Friday illness.

By Chet Gresham
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) drops back to pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packersat M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens will be without starter Lamar Jackson due to an ankle injury this week and now his backup, Tyler Huntley, didn’t practice on Friday due to a non-COVID-19 illness. The good news is that beat reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reports that the team still believes Huntley will play in their huge matchup for the NFC North lead with the Bengals.

Huntley played great in a very close loss to the Packers on the road last week and has a chance to put up another strong game against the Bengals in relief of Jackson. If he can’t go, journeyman Josh Johnson would likely get the start.

Fantasy football implications

Huntley proved last week that he can be an outstanding fantasy football option and many are likely slotting him in to their fantasy playoff starting lineup and for good reason. At this point, that move still looks like it will be a good one.

