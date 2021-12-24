Adam Thielen questionable to play Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings could get wide receiver Adam Thielen back this week agains the Rams. Thielen is listed as questionable after getting limited practices in all week. He is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so might not be 100 percent, but the Vikings are playing for their playoff lives and have a tough matchup with the Rams.

The Vikings stand at 7-7 in the 7th and last place in the playoff rankings. But a loss knocks them down the list most-likely and they need every win they can muster. So, pushing Thielen wouldn’t be out of the question. We’ve seen the team push Dalvin Cook before. And, with Cook out due to COVID-19, the team needs all the offensive playmakers than can find.

Fantasy football implications

Thielen isn’t a must start, but as long as he’s active, he’s likely a WR3 or flex for your fantasy playoff team. Good luck!