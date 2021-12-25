Full undercard for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba welterweight fight

This weekend brings some Christmas boxing on FOX in Newark, New Jersey. We don’t get any title fights, but Premier Boxing Champions is sending out a couple of their contenders for a broadcast TV card.

The card is topped by a welterweight bout featuring Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Nicholas DeLomba. Mielnicki is 9-1 and looking to continue rebounding from a stumble in April. He was 8-0 and lost a majority decision to James Martin out in LA. He responded with a second round TKO of Noah Kidd and will look to repeat the dominant effort when he faces the 16-3 DeLomba.

The co-feature on this card is a middleweight bout featuring undefeated Joey Spencer facing Limberth Ponce. Spencer is fighting for the third time this year, with a July unanimous decision over the same James Martin who stunned Mielnicki and a first-round knockout of Isiah Seldon in January. As for Ponce, as Bad Left Hook noted, he is 18-0 in Iowa and Kansas, and 0-4 everywhere else.

The card airs on FOX and gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have a TV, you can catch it at FOX.com/live. If you aren’t able to access FOX’s live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the fight.

Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba