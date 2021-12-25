 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full undercard for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba welterweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Nicholas DeLomba in a welterweight bout on Christmas Day.

By David Fucillo

Vito Mielnicki, Jr. fights James Martin in the Welterweight Bout at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on April 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

This weekend brings some Christmas boxing on FOX in Newark, New Jersey. We don’t get any title fights, but Premier Boxing Champions is sending out a couple of their contenders for a broadcast TV card.

The card is topped by a welterweight bout featuring Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Nicholas DeLomba. Mielnicki is 9-1 and looking to continue rebounding from a stumble in April. He was 8-0 and lost a majority decision to James Martin out in LA. He responded with a second round TKO of Noah Kidd and will look to repeat the dominant effort when he faces the 16-3 DeLomba.

The co-feature on this card is a middleweight bout featuring undefeated Joey Spencer facing Limberth Ponce. Spencer is fighting for the third time this year, with a July unanimous decision over the same James Martin who stunned Mielnicki and a first-round knockout of Isiah Seldon in January. As for Ponce, as Bad Left Hook noted, he is 18-0 in Iowa and Kansas, and 0-4 everywhere else.

The card airs on FOX and gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have a TV, you can catch it at FOX.com/live. If you aren’t able to access FOX’s live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the fight.

Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba

  • Main event: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Keeshawn Williams vs. Anthony Velazquez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Juan Muro, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

