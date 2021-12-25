How to watch Georgia State vs. Ball State in the Camellia Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Camellia Bowl matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and Ball State Cardinals. The game is set for Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Panthers (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) got hot too little too late as they did finish their regular season on a three-game win streak but fell one game shy of App State in representing the East division in the Sun Belt Championship game. Georgia State’s offense was led by the running back duo of Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams who combined for 296 carries, 1,709 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Cardinals (6-6, 4-4 MAC) ended their regular season on a high note, coming away with a 20-3 victory over the Buffalo Bulls. Senior quarterback Drew Plitt put the bow on his final regular season with 2,248 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Plitt has been with Ball State since 2017 so he will look to end his career as a Cardinal on a high note.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Camellia Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State

Date: Saturday, December 25

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Georgia State -225, Ball State +185