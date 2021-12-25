NFL playoff picture: What does Browns-Packers mean for AFC, NFC standings

The Green Bay Packers host the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on a Christmas Day game in Week 16. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX and NFL Network. The Packers have clinched a playoff berth while the Browns are battling to remain in the AFC wild card picture.

The Packers are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that line could move depending on which players come off the reserve/COVID-19 list by kickoff. Browns QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, LET Jedrick Wills, defensive linemen Malik McDowell and Jadeveon Clowney, and DBs Ronnie Harrison and Greg Newsome are all on the COVID-19 list.

Browns playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Browns are in last place in the AFC North, but at 7-7 they are only a game back of the first place Bengals. In the wild card race, the Browns are in 12th place, but again, they are only a game back of the three 8-6 wild card teams. The Colts, Chargers, and Bills occupy those three slots, with the 8-6 Ravens in eighth place. The 7-6-1 Steelers are in ninth place and then we have the Browns tied with three other teams at 7-7.

The Browns can be eliminated from AFC North contention with a loss and wins by the Ravens and Steelers.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Colts (8-6) @ Cardinals (10-4)

Ravens (8-6) @ Bengals (8-6)

Chargers (8-6) @ Texans (3-11)

Steelers (7-6-1) @ Chiefs (10-4)

Broncos (7-7) @ Raiders (7-7)

Dolphins (7-7) @ Saints (7-7)

Packers playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Packers clinched the NFC North title last weekend, becoming the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. They are 11-3 and have the best record in the NFL. They are one game up on the division-leading Cowboys, Bucs, and Cardinals, with the Rams also 10-4 and holding the top wild card berth.

Green Bay cannot clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC this week. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona, but have not faced Dallas or Tampa Bay, which means it would come down to at least conference record.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Colts (8-6) @ Cardinals (10-4)

Rams (10-4) @ Vikings (7-7)

Buccaneers (10-4) @ Panthers (5-9)

Washington (6-8) @ Cowboys (10-4)