What channel is Ball State vs. Georgia State on and what is game time for 2021 Camellia Bowl

The Georgia State Panthers and Ball State Cardinals will spend Christmas Day playing in the Camellia Bowl from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Georgia State won their last three games, and Ball State needed a victory in the regular season finale to qualify for a bowl game.

Georgia State (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) clinched a spot in a bowl game for the third consecutive year, and they’ve had most of their success in the ground game. The Panthers have run the ball on 63.5% of their offensive snaps, the sixth-highest rate in the country. Tucker Gregg rushed for 899 yards in the regular season, and Jamyest Williams added 810 yards on the ground Additionally, quarterback Darren Grainger added 524 yards rushing.

Ball State (6-6, 4-4 MAC) beat the Buffalo Bulls 20-3 in the final game of the regular season to reach a bowl game for the second year in a row. The Cardinals are led more by their passing attack offensively. Drew Plitt is in his fifth season with Ball State, and he completed 60.5% of his passes for 2,248 with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Three Ball State wide receivers finished with more than 400 yards receiving this year.

Ball State vs. Georgia State: 2021 Camellia Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 25th

Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Georgia State is a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 moneyline odds, making Ball State a +185 underdog.