Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Ball State Cardinals and Georgia State Panthers will spend Christmas Day competing in the Camellia Bowl from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Ball State won their regular season finale to reach their second consecutive bowl game, and Georgia State will compete in a bowl game for the third straight year.

Live stream info, game time

You can watch Ball State vs. Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, December 25th at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Georgia State -5.5

Point Total: 51

Moneyline: Georgia State -220, Ball State +180

Camellia Bowl Betting splits

Ball State: (34% of handle, 27% percent of bets)

Georgia State: (66% of handle, 73% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Georgia State -5.5

The Panthers won their last three games, and they will keep it going by covering this spread on Saturday. The worst unit on the field will be Ball State’s offense, which ranks No. 109 in yards per play against FBS opponents, and that’s going up against mostly MAC defenses. Offensively, Georgia State should find success keeping the ball on the ground as they’ve done all season long with Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams, both of whom rushed for more than 800 yards.

