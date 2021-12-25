Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts logged a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15 as they marked their fifth win in their last six outings. They now sit with an 8-6 record in second place in the AFC South, just behind the 9-5 Titans. The Colts will take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 16 with just three games left in the regular season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Despite the win, Wentz had his worst game of the season by far. He only completed five of 12 passes for just 57 yards and couldn’t find the end zone. The Colts had to lean on RB Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 170 yards and a touchdown, to help get the job done. Wentz brought in just seven fantasy points on the day, disappointing any fantasy managers who chose to start him. His season-high output was 24.2 points back in Week 9 against the Jets, but he just hasn’t been able to find that kind of performance again in the weeks since.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carson Wentz should be avoided in Week 16 against a tough Cardinals defense on the road. After a performance like this, he can’t be trusted against another solid defense even if the Colts end up winning.