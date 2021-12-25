Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray struggled mightily against the Detroit Lions last week on the road. Murray and the rest of the offense will look to bounce back later this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Last week against the Lions, Murray completed a season-low 56.1% of his passes for 257 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The last time Murray had one touchdown in a game was back in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, what is more alarming than Murray throwing only one touchdown passes is his number of turnovers. In his last five games, the former Oklahoma Sooners standout has thrown five interceptions. Murray must try to play mistake-free football against the Colts, who are currently tied with the Cowboys in takeaways (31).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his struggles last week against the Lions, Murray is still a must-start, you are not benching him at this point of the season.