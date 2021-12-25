James Conner start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Game day update: James Conner is officially OUT for Week 16 against the Colts despite speculation ahead of the game that he would be active. Chase Edmonds is set to see the bulk of the rushing work in this Christmas Day matchup and should be considered an RB2 on a volume basis alone.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a shocking loss to the Lions in Week 15, but they’ll look to get back on track when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day.

But what should fantasy owners do with Arizona running back James Conner? He had an off week against Detroit, so should he be trusted to be in your lineup in the midst of the fantasy playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner failed to score a touchdown, either In the air or on the ground, for the first time since Week 6. He got just 70 yards total between rushing and receiving too against the Lions' defense. The Colts defense provides a tough test too. Indy ranks third in the NFL in terms of limiting fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Conner was also listed on the injury report Tuesday with a heel injury. Even if he is able to play Saturday, it’s clear he won’t be at 100%. He’ll need to be against that tough Colts defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his high touchdown rate, he’s got a tough challenge this week. He’s also coming off an injury, so it’s unlikely he’ll be 100%.

Sit him