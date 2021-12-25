Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome in the Indianapolis Colts for a Christmas Day game this weekend. Fantasy managers will be keeping an extra close eye on this game if they have players in it, since we’re so deep into the fantasy playoffs. So how should managers treat Cards RB Chase Edmonds?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds has been the clear RB2 for Arizona all season. He’s had just one game where he’s done anything major, with a yardage total of 120 total yards on the ground. He’s been a threat out of the backfield as a pass-catcher at times too but has zero catches in the last two weeks. He may get a bit more opportunities this weekend, though. RB1 James Conner is dealing with a heel injury and it’s unclear how much he’ll play, if at all.

Even with more touches, it won’t be a sure thing he has a big game. The Colts have the third-ranked defense in the NFL in terms of limiting opposing running backs fantasy totals, giving up just 10 total touchdowns to RBs all season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edmonds may get more carries this weekend, but he’ll be running up against a brick wall in the Indy defense. He only has one total touchdown on the year too and the way Indy is playing recently, it’s hard to imagine that increases this weekend.

Sit him.