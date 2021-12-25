Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Christian Kirk has been a superstar for the Arizona Cardinals for much of this season, but how is he expected to perform this week against the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy managers will be eager to know, since we’re already so deep into the fantasy football playoffs. Here’s what we think you should do if you’re fortunate enough to have Kirk on your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk is the leading receiver for the Cards this year despite some major superstars surrounding him in the WR room. Still, his 812 yards on 62 catches is nearly 100 more than any other pass-catcher on the roster. He has a tendency to go on hot streaks then cool off, but if last week is any indication he’s in store for a good week.

In Arizona’s loss to the Lions, Kirk caught nine passes for 94 yards, his second-most of the season, and his first touchdown since Week 7. The Colts have a fantastic run defense, but their pass defense is around league average. QB Kyler Murray should be able to find Kirk open a couple of times.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With DeAndre Hopkins out for the foreseeable future, Kirk is the guy all the way for Arizona. He’ll get some extra attention from opposing secondaries, but against Indy he should have no problems.

Start Kirk