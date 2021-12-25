AJ Green start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

When the Arizona Cardinals signed AJ Green this offseason, people thought he would just be a past-his-prime contributor one in a while among a WR room full of young talent.

But boy, were they wrong. Green has become one of the best pass-catchers on the team, ranking second in yards and first in yards per catch. But should fantasy owners throw him into their lineups this week with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town on Christmas Day?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green is having a very good season. He’s racked up 718 yards, three touchdowns and is averaging over 15 yards per catch. In the last two weeks, he’s seen 18 targets and has come down with 11 of them for 166 yards.

There’s reason to believe he’ll continue that hot streak. DeAndre Hopkins is out for the foreseeable future, so that means there will be more targets to go around for the pass-catchers. The Colts defense is pretty middle of the road when it comes to stopping wideouts, ranking 18th in the NFL. Though they are tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns to WRs, with 17 on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Hopkins out, Green is sure to get more targets. He’s on a bit of a hot streak right now over the last couple of weeks too. Plus the Colts give up a ton of scores to the opposition’s wideouts.

Start Green.