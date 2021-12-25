Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals made a splash deal to get Zach Ertz in the middle of the season, but he’s been a bit lost in the shuffle of elite playmakers on Arizona’s roster at times.

But some cards may be falling in his favor this week, as the Indianapolis Colts come to the desert on Christmas Day. Should fantasy managers give the big-bodied TE the start deep into the fantasy playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz has been one of the best tight ends in football for a few years now, but since coming to Arizona from the Eagles earlier this year, he’s struggled to get going. He’s scored a touchdown in just two of his eight games with his new team. The Cards have a stable full of elite pass-catchers. Unfortunately. DeAndre Hopkins went down with a serious injury and will miss at least the rest of the regular season. That may mean more work for Ertz, though. In the team’s first game without Hopkins, Ertz had 11 targets, his highest mark of the season. He caught seven of them for 74 yards which was his second-highest mark of the year.

He could be in store for a massive day Saturday against Indy’s defense. The Colts bring the third-worst defense in the NFL against tight ends with them to Arizona. They give up an average of 17 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends and have let the big men score eight touchdowns and 954 yards on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ertz has struggled to make a name for himself in Arizona, but it seems like this week a flurry of things has fallen his way for him to have a big game.

Start Ertz.